Woman Rescued From Oswego River, Hospitalized

OSWEGO – Today, 12-29-19, at approximately 1:17 a.m., members of the Oswego Police Department responded to a check the welfare complaint in the area of the Oswego River near West Seneca Street.

Persons had reported to 911 that they could intermittently hear a woman screaming in that area and believed the screams to be originating from the river.

The Oswego Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the area and conducted a search.

Patrol personnel ultimately located a 20-year-old female victim floating on the west side of the Oswego River, just off of the cement wall that lines the West Linear Park.

The victim was in and out of consciousness and appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Patrol personnel threw one of the lifesaving rings that line West Linear Park to the victim; but she was unable to grab the ring due to her weakened state.

At that time, a Patrol Officer from the Oswego Police Department entered the water and secured the victim.

The victim and Officer were pulled to the bank by other members of the Oswego Police Department that were on scene and were assisting in the search efforts.

The victim and Officer were immediately treated for hypothermia on scene by Oswego Police Personnel and both were ultimately transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

The Officer was evaluated and discharged.

The victim was admitted and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators with the Oswego Police Department are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding how the victim came to be in the river and how long she had been in the water.

However, based upon preliminary investigation, foul play does not appear to to be factor.

The Oswego River’s average temperature in December is approximately 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

