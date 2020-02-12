Women’s Club of Fulton to Offer Annual Scholarship

FULTON – The Women’s Club of Fulton will be awarding a scholarship of $600 a year for up to two years to a qualified graduating senior, male or female, within the Fulton City School District who is planning to enter a course of two years or less in an associate degree program, a technical vocation or a business program.

The scholarship is awarded on the basis of proficiency in the chosen field and the ability to benefit from the elected course.

The grant will be conditional, pending acceptance and matriculation of the student at his or her selected school.

Applications are in the G. Ray Bodley High School Guidance Office and must be completed and returned by April 14.

Those seeking further information may call Gretchen Flick, scholarship committee chairperson, at 315-509-4077

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...