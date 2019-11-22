Workforce NY Hosts WISE Seminar for SSI/SSDI Beneficiaries Dec. 18

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce NY, located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, offers a free Work Incentive Seminar Event (WISE) on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event provides Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 64 information about Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program and other work incentives that are available to help them enter or re-enter the workforce on their path toward financial independence.

The incentives include allowing SSDI beneficiaries to continue receiving their full benefit for at least 12 months while working and counting less than half of SSI beneficiaries’ gross earned income. Social Security also offers support programs that allow beneficiaries to continue their Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

Those interested in attending are asked to call Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 or stop in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Work Incentive Seminar Events are held monthly.

Those who are unable to attend the Dec. 18 event and are interested in learning about available incentives to help them work while receiving Social Security disability benefits, may contact Lisa Cashel at 315-591-9158 to sign up for a future event or schedule an individual appointment.

