Wreathmaking Event Scheduled

November 27, 2019 Fitzgibbons

OSWEGO — Children and seniors and everyone in between, are welcome to make wreaths to take home at 3 p.m. Dec. 1, in the Church of the Resurrection’s Great Hall, corner of Cayuga and West Fifth streets in Oswego.

Wreathmaking

The Church of the Resurrection together with Oswego’s Grace Lutheran Church co-sponsor the free public event — note new location this year.

They provide refreshments as well as all materials for the candle-lit wreaths that celebrate Advent, the season leading up to Christmas.

Both wax and battery-operated candles will be available.

