Wreathmaking Event Set Dec. 1

November 19, 2019 Submitted article

OSWEGO – Children and seniors and everyone in between, are welcome to make wreaths to take home at 3 p.m.  Dec. 1, in the Church of the Resurrection’s Great Hall, corner of Cayuga and West Fifth streets in Oswego.

The Church of the Resurrection together with Oswego’s Grace Lutheran Church co-sponsor the free public event. Note new location this year.

They provide refreshments as well as all materials for the candle-lit wreaths that celebrate Advent, the season leading up to Christmas.

Both wax and battery-operated candles will be available.

