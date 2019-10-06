WRVO hosts live performance of nationally beloved game show “SAYS YOU”

For years, SAYS YOU! has brought its brand of must-listen, highly literate hilarity to this syndicated weekly show, heard on public radio stations across America, and in central and northern New York on WRVO Public Media.

October 6, 2019 Contributor

On Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m., the six-person cast of SAYS YOU! will come to the Palace Theatre in Syracuse for a live performance of the quiz show that will air from coast to coast.

The next day, Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., the SAYS YOU! cast heads east to appear at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica for a matinee performance.

Ticket holders can meet the SAYS YOU! panelists they’ve come to know and love through the airwaves – spend an evening chuckling over quips and clever wordplay – and gain bragging rights to have attended a live radio event!

Each show is comprised of two one-hour long games with a brief intermission. Tickets are available now at www.SaysYou.net. More details can be found at wrvo.org.