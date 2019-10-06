WRVO hosts live performance of nationally beloved game show “SAYS YOU”

For years, SAYS YOU! has brought its brand of must-listen, highly literate hilarity to this syndicated weekly show, heard on public radio stations across America, and in central and northern New York on WRVO Public Media.

On Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m., the six-person cast of SAYS YOU! will come to the Palace Theatre in Syracuse for a live performance of the quiz show that will air from coast to coast.

The next day, Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., the SAYS YOU! cast heads east to appear at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica for a matinee performance.



Ticket holders can meet the SAYS YOU! panelists they’ve come to know and love through the airwaves – spend an evening chuckling over quips and clever wordplay – and gain bragging rights to have attended a live radio event!

Each show is comprised of two one-hour long games with a brief intermission. Tickets are available now at www.SaysYou.net. More details can be found at wrvo.org.

