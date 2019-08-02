You are Invited to The CNY Alive Rock N Roll Circus Co-Sponsored by Oswego County Today

CNY Alive Rock N Roll Circus is a celebration of music from the 1960’s and more. (Kid friendly but more of an Adult Circus)

1969 represents an end of an era 50 years ago and a start of big stadium rock acts.

4 great acts will be performing 60’s music from acoustic of Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin. Plus some of their own original songs.

Join CNY Alive for a day of peace and celebration of a great Rock N Roll Era at Sharkey’s of Liverpool Syracuse Flooring America’s Summer Stage with great music, Street Magicians, and Artists.

In August 1969, more than half a million people gathered in the small, upstate New York town of Bethel (near Woodstock, N.Y.) for four days of rain, sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. WOODSTOCK!

1969 was the year Man landed on the moon. We had a new president Richard Nixon who begins “Vietnamization” in Southeast Asia. The United States, USSR, and about 100 other countries sign the nuclear nonproliferation treaty. Children’s Television Workshop introduced Sesame Street. The novel “The Godfather” by Mario Puzo is published. Movies Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Wild Bunch, Easy Rider were in theaters.

Come joins at Sharkey’s Of Liverpool Saturday, August 3rd 4pm.

http://cnyrocknrollcircus.com or https://CNYAlive.com

Some other interesting notes from 1969:

US GDP (1998 dollars): $982.2 billion

Federal spending: $183.64 billion

Federal debt $365.8 billion

Unemployment: 3.6%

Cost of a first-class stamp: $0.06

Super Bowl

NY Jets d. Baltimore

World Series

NY Mets d. Baltimore (4-1)

NBA Championship

Boston d. LA Lakers

Stanley Cup

Montreal d. St. Louis

