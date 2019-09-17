You Spoke, Albany Listened: No New Plates

By Senator Patty Ritchie

With some motor vehicle license plates peeling and others unreadable by law enforcement, Governor Cuomo recently announced a plan to replace them.

However, the plan didn’t require just those plates to be replaced, it called for all plates older than 10 years – even those perfectly legible – to be changed out.

Under the plan, the new plates would come with a $25 fee and an additional $20 fee to keep the plate number you already have.

Under the plan, drivers would have been required to fork over an additional $75 million in higher registration fees next year alone.

Many people were understandably upset, and in response, I launched a petition against the plan that was signed by several thousand people across the state.

Just recently, we received word that the Governor had listened and that those with legible plates will not be required to change them out.

I am grateful that Governor Cuomo heard the voices of the hardworking people of New York State and that no longer will those with license plates in good condition be required to pay to replace them.

The plan was almost identical to the one introduced ten years ago, when I was serving as St. Lawrence County Clerk.

Then too, I decided to start an online petition against this plan.

Hundreds of thousands of signatures later, the New York Legislature took notice and decided to scrap it.

I would like to thank all those who took the time to contact me and share their views, and of course, would like to express my gratitude to the several thousand individuals who signed my petition to make their voice heard.

You spoke, and Albany listened.

