Young Boaters Required Safety Course: Register Now for One-Day Training Feb. 22 at CNY Boat Show

SYRACUSE, NY – On February 22, from 9 am to 5 pm, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and New York Sea Grant will offer youth ages 10 to 17 the boater safety course required from them to legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on waters in NY.

The training will be held at the 2020 Central New York Boat Show at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

The course taught by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21 personnel includes a same-day proctored exam. New York Sea Grant is taking registrations for the free, all-in-one-day Young Boater certification training.

Preregistration is required.

Contact New York Sea Grant at 315-312-3042.

Each youth registering for the course will receive 3 free admission passes to the 2020 Central New York Boat Show, held in both the Expo Center and the Exhibit Center.

This event is the state’s largest and oldest boat show, with more than 500 boats of all types.

Exhibits include water recreation equipment; marine accessories; boating and fishing guides as well as exhibits by yacht clubs, waterfront destinations, and local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The 2020 Central New York Boat Show hours are 1-9 p.m. on February 20 and 21; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on February 22; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on February 23.

Show admission is $10 per person, 13 and younger free.

Free parking and shuttle are provided.

Learn more at www.cnyboatshow.com.

To learn more about New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit www.nyseagrant.org. To learn more about U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21, visit https://www.facebook.com/Flotilla21UsCoastGuardAuxiliarySyracuseNy/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...