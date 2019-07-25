Youngster On Bicycle Hit By Vehicle; In Critical Condition

Update: 11 p.m.

The injured party has been identified as an 11-year-old boy from Oswego.

All parties involved have been identified.

The identities not being released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2017 red Chevy Silverado, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There have been no tickets issued at this time.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW

OSWEGO – Today, July 24, at approximately 7:53 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at East First and Bridge streets.

After a preliminary investigation it is believed that that a juvenile male on a bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle.

The juvenile was transported to Oswego Hospital ER in critical condition with multiple injuries.

This section of roadway is currently closed, and will remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

Please avoid the area.

Family of those involved has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego City Police Department at 315-342-8120.

More information will be released when it is available.

