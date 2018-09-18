Youth Bureau Accepts Applications for Youth Development Programming

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking proposals from community-based not-for-profit organizations for youth development programming in 2019.

The youth bureau plans to award funding for one-year programs beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

“The Youth Bureau supports youth development and prevention as an ongoing process in which children and adolescents seek ways to build life skills and competencies that allow them to be successful,” said Oswego County Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney. “The end product of a strong youth development system is timely high school graduation, career and job readiness, strong civic-minded young people and the ability to overcome involvement with the juvenile delinquency system.”

Chetney said funding is limited. The funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

“The Youth Bureau board of directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact, measurable outcomes and to ensure a large cross-section of youth are served from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County,” said Chetney.

A one-page summary must be submitted to the Youth Bureau by Oct. 12; full proposals are due Nov. 5.

For further information or to request an application package, contact Sam Crisafulli at [email protected] or call the youth bureau at 315-349-3451 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3451.

