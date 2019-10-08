Youth Bureau and Lighthouse Lanes Host ‘Safe Trunk or Treating Night’ Oct. 26

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with the Lighthouse Lanes will host a “Safe Trunk or Treating Night” Oct. 26, at the Lighthouse Lanes parking lot, 295 E. Albany St.

From 5 to 7 p.m. children can collect candy from the trunks of vehicles and enjoy crafts and snacks provided by Lighthouse Lanes and the youth bureau. The event is organized as a safe and fun way for families to celebrate Halloween.

Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk, provided by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and best child’s costume, provided by Broadwell Hospitality Group.

Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up tables to distribute information. All vehicles and organizations must register in advance. To register, call Kristen at the Lighthouse Lanes at 315-342-2695.

For more information, contact Jennifer at the youth bureau, phone 315-349-3451, or Kristen at Lighthouse Lanes, or visit the Youth Bureau or Lighthouse Lanes “Safe Trunk or Treating Night” on Facebook.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...