Youth Bureau Awards Oswego Bookmobile $948.00 Mini Grant

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal to fund a 300-hour AmeriCorps Volunteer Manager position for the seven-week summer literacy program.

Kristin Hadley applied for and received this position with Oswego Bookmobile.

With this position Oswego Bookmobile is better able to coordinate volunteer staffing at all Oswego Bookmobile events including special appearances and the summer program.

The Oswego Bookmobile delivers free books and healthy snacks to children in their neighborhoods during their seven-week summer literacy program.

Literacy Specialists assist children in selecting books at their independent reading level and look forward to hearing about their experience the following week.

Oswego Bookmobile is a 501(c)(3) corporation working in partnership with Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, Oswego Public Library and Little Lukes to provide a seven-week mobile literacy program in the city of Oswego.

Oswego Bookmobile is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.

