Youth Bureau Sets the Date for Valentine’s Day Dance Party

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Bridie Manor will host a Kid’s Valentine’s Day Dance Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

The event is open to children ages two to twelve. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at Bridie Manor, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego. A total of 150 tickets will be sold to children and adults. Guests must present their ticket at the event.

Admission includes finger foods, punch, party favors, sweet treats, games, photo props, crafts and music provided by Jim Rose.

There will be a cookie decorating station and a dance contest.

Guests are invited to “wear your best dance clothes and come have some fun!”

A prize for best dancer is donated by the Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.

For more information about the event, please contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau, phone 315-349-3451, or Jenna Thompson at 315-806-2980.

