Youth Bureau Will Award Mini Grants for Youth Projects

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for mini-grants for 2020.

Not-for-profit community organizations can apply for up to $1,000 for activities for youth during hours when school is not in session. Projects must be completed by the end of 2020 and provide a direct service to children and families in Oswego County.

The grants are funded by Oswego County government and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development program.

Projects must have clear and measurable goals and address the diverse interests of youth.

“Mini-grants have proven to be a successful way to engage different community partners to work together to meet the needs of children and families,” said Brian Chetney, director of the youth bureau. “The mini-grant program provides an opportunity for community groups to organize projects that address the diverse interests of youth in Oswego County.”

In the past, the youth bureau has awarded grants to provide artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for youth by contributing to the children’s musical performed at Harborfest; provided the opportunity for at-risk youth and families to connect with service providers and law enforcement in a positive community setting, in partnership with a local police department; and promoted literacy through bridging the reading gap during summer by funding various library programs.

Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2020.

Not-for-profit organizations, including agencies, schools, libraries, municipalities, associations, and churches may apply for funding.

Organizations are encouraged to involve youth in the planning and implementation of the project.

Those interested are encouraged to call Tiffany Halstead at the Youth Bureau to discuss their ideas, receive assistance and obtain an application.

Call 315-349-3590 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3451, or e-mail Halstead at [email protected]

