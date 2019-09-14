Youth Grant Summaries Due Oct. 1

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau expects to receive limited funding for youth development programs in 2020.

The agency is seeking proposals from community-based not-for-profit organizations for projects that help youth build life skills.

Program funds will be awarded for one year, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” said Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney. “The youth bureau board of directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact, measurable outcomes and to ensure a large cross-section of youth are served from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”

Chetney said the youth bureau supports youth development and prevention as an ongoing process in which children and adolescents seek ways to build life skills and competencies that allow them to be successful.

“The end product of a strong youth development system is timely high school graduation, career and job readiness, strong civic-minded young people and the ability to overcome involvement with the juvenile delinquency system,” said Chetney.

A one-page summary must be submitted to the youth bureau by Oct. 4, and full proposals are due Nov. 1.

For further information or to request an application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the youth bureau at 315-349-3451 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3451.

