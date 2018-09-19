Youth Overnight Planned At Fulton Family YMCA

FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA will provide a night out for youth.

On Friday, October 5, youth ages 7-12 can be dropped off at 7 p.m. for an overnight of fun activities.

Youth will be engaged in activities all night long including late night swimming, gym time, glow in the dark games, movies on a big screen, dinner, snacks and more.

Pick-up will be October 6 at 8 a.m.

This event is for members and non-members, fees and registration do apply. Registration must be completed by October 1.

No late registrations will be accepted.

For more information or to register contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 598-9622 or stop in at 715 W. Broadway, Fulton.

To keep in the loop on upcoming programs and events check out www.fultonymca.com or like the Y on facebook.

