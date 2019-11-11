Youth Snowmobile Safety Classes Planned

OSWEGO – Oswego County Sheriff Donald R. Hilton has announced that a Young Snowmobile Operator Safety Course will be held in December.

New York State Law requires that youths ages 10 through 17 successfully complete an eight-hour Young Snowmobile Operator Safety Course and be in possession of a Safety Certificate before they can legally operate a snowmobile.

With this certificate, the following applies:

Youths ages 10 through 13 may operate a snowmobile off their own property while accompanied by (within 500 feet of) a person at least 18 years of age.

Youths ages 14 through 17 may operate a snowmobile off their own property without an adult.

Two one-day courses will be held at the Oswego County Public Safety Center, 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, as follows:

December 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for the training.

A parent or guardian must accompany students to the classroom on the day of the course to sign a parental permission form.

Pre-registration is required and class size will be strictly limited due to available space.

Interested students can register by contacting Jessica Lighthall weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3372.

