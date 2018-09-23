Zombies Invade Pizza Villa

OSWEGO, NY – Members of the planning committee for the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash were startled by Zombies during a recent meeting at Pizza Villa in Oswego.

Zombies from all across Oswego County are eager to take part in the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash.

The family friendly event kicks off the Halloween season and serves as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities’ Arbor House.

Arbor House is a community residence for individuals in recovery from a chemical dependence. It offers 24/7 supervision in a warm and inviting home-like environment.

The Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash, which will be held October 7, begins at 5 p.m. at Fort Ontario and continues to The American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., where participants will be treated to a mash party featuring dancing, refreshments and pizza courtesy of Pizza Villa.

Walkers are encouraged to dress in their “zombie best” as there will be prizes for best costume, best safe prop, and best team theme.

Team registration and sponsorship forms for the Zombie Walk and Mash are available online at www.oco.org and www.iheartcorp.com or can be picked up at The Village Shoppes in Fulton, the I Heart office in Oswego and OCO’s main office at 239 Oneida St. in Fulton.

