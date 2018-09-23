Go to ...
September 23, 2018

Zombies Invade Pizza Villa

Sep 23, 2018

OSWEGO, NY – Members of the planning committee for the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash were startled by Zombies during a recent meeting at Pizza Villa in Oswego.

From left are: Andrew McLymond of Pizza Villa; Sean Collins, Arbor House resident manager; Darlene McDougal, Arbor House program manager; Beth Thompson, director, OCO Behavioral Health; Bridget Dolbear, OCO development coordinator; and Ewelina Wojnowska, program coordinator, OCO Mental Health Services.

Zombies from all across Oswego County are eager to take part in the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash.

The family friendly event kicks off the Halloween season and serves as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities’ Arbor House.

Arbor House is a community residence for individuals in recovery from a chemical dependence. It offers 24/7 supervision in a warm and inviting home-like environment.

The Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash, which will be held October 7, begins at 5 p.m. at Fort Ontario and continues to The American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., where participants will be treated to a mash party featuring dancing, refreshments and pizza courtesy of Pizza Villa.

Walkers are encouraged to dress in their “zombie best” as there will be prizes for best costume, best safe prop, and best team theme.

Team registration and sponsorship forms for the Zombie Walk and Mash are available online at www.oco.org and www.iheartcorp.com or can be picked up at The Village Shoppes in Fulton, the I Heart office in Oswego and OCO’s main office at 239 Oneida St. in Fulton.

