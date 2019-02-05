Zonta of Oswego Helps Cast Out Violence Against Women

OSWEGO, NY – Zonta Club of Oswego presented Oswego County Opportunity Services to Aid Families Program a check for $4,833, the proceeds from the second annual Witches Ball.

Following the success of the inaugural Witches Ball, the Zonta Club of Oswego returned this past fall with an encore that was much bigger and more wicked than the first.

“We were so amazed at the number of people that attended our inaugural Witches Ball and this year we blew that away! There were more vendors, new costume contest categories, great volunteer collaborators and just a sea of more witches! All that means more funds to benefit SAF! We’re so excited to see what next year brings,” said Tammy Elowsky, chairperson of the Witches Ball.

The Witches Ball is held the Friday before each Halloween as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event is a fundraiser for OCO’s SAF Services, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“The work that SAF does complements our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” said Elowsky. “The Zonta Club has supported SAF in many ways over the years. We were thrilled and grateful for the response the Witches Ball has received the past two years and are excited to be bringing it back again this year and to once again welcome Novelis as a Mission Sponsor for the event. With the support we receive from community members and caring companies such as Novelis, our vision can become a reality.”

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities or Zonta membership inquiries, contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Zonta International is celebrating its 100th year of service and advocacy for women.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...