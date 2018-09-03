Zonta To Provide September Guest Chef Dinner

OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego will provide the next Oswego County Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner on September 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

They will be serving roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, corn, and tossed salad.

Members of the advisory board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages.

The dinner will be at the fully-accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego.

Dinners may be eaten in the dining room or carried out.

Zonta International is a worldwide service organization working to improve the legal, political, economic, and professional status of women.

The Oswego Club, founded in 1955, is celebrating its 63rd anniversary.

The group is well-known for its annual Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award.

Additionally, it provides four scholarships, including the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and scholarships for non-traditional students and Young Women in Public Affairs.

The members of the Oswego club perform many community service projects such as Holiday Adopt a Family, Adopt-a-Highway, Oswego Hospital bazaar, and contributions to Human Concerns and The Salvation Army.

The Guest Chef Dinners have been held six times each year for the past 11 years.

Although early records are incomplete, nearly 6,000 meals are known to have been served and more than $68,000 raised.

The dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals in Fulton and Oswego and for other services that are provided to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

Future Guest Chef Dinners this year will be provided through the generosity of the Press Box on October 16, and Canale’s Restaurant on November 13.

Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office at 73 W. Second St.