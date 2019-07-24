Zonta Witches Ball to Conjure up More Fun

OSWEGO, NY – The good witches of the Zonta Club of Oswego have gathered around the cauldron to prepare for the annual Witches Ball.

Now in its third year the Witches Ball has grown to become a Halloween tradition.

The frighteningly fun event will take place October 25 from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

Open to those 18 and older, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball is a Halloween party like no other and features music, costume contests, Tarot card readings, fortune telling, witchy demonstrations, caricature and makeup artists, and much more.

“Our Witches Ball has turned into one of the fall’s must-attend events,” said Zonta Club member and event committee chairperson Tammy Elowsky. “Last year we had a much larger attendance than we hoped for. We welcomed more than 300 ‘witches.’ Everyone had a great time and we are already receiving inquiries about this year’s ball.”

The event will once again serve as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“The work that SAF does complements our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” said Elowsky. “The Zonta Club has supported SAF in many ways over the years. We were thrilled and grateful for the community response we receive for our Witches Ball and are excited to be bringing it back again this year and to welcoming Novelis as a Mission Sponsor for the event. With the support we receive from community members and caring companies such as Novelis, our vision can become a reality.”

OCO’s SAF program serves approximately 600 victims and survivors each year and provides support and advocacy for victims and survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

“We are very appreciative of our relationship with the Zonta Club of Oswego,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “Zonta’s Witches Ball is a wonderful event that not only raises funds for SAF; it raises awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. I invite community members to join us for an exciting evening of Halloween fun.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Zonta International.

The Oswego chapter was established in 1955.

For more information on the Oswego Zonta Club and membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Pre-sale tickets to the Witches Ball may be purchased on the Facebook event page.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

