Zonta ‘Witches Ball’ To Conjure Up More Fun

OSWEGO, NY – Zonta Club of Oswego’s coven is toiling to ensure that its “Witches Ball” returns this October for another frighteningly fun evening.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Withes Ball the Zonta Club has announced plans for this year’s event.

The Zonta Club’s Witches Ball returns October 26 and will be held at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center from 7 to 11 p.m.

“Last year’s Witches Ball was everything we hoped it would be!” said Zonta Club member and event committee chairperson Tammy Elowsky. “We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback we received. Everyone had a great time and we’ve had plenty of requests to bring the Witches Ball back for this year.”

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Zonta Club of Oswego established the Witches Ball to serve as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families program, the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

“The work that SAF does complements our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” said Elowsky. “The Zonta Club has supported SAF in many ways over the years. We were thrilled and grateful for the response we received for last year’s Witches Ball and are excited to be bringing it back again this year and to welcome Novelis as a Mission Sponsor for the event. With the support we receive from community members and caring companies such as Novelis, our vision can become a reality.”

Open to those 18 and older, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Bal” is a Halloween party featuring dancing to the sounds of Mystic Music Entertainment Service, costume contests, Tarot card readings, fortune telling, witchy demonstrations, caricature and make-up artists, and much more.

OCO’s SAF program served approximately 600 victims and survivors in 2017 and provides support and advocacy for victims and survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

“We are very appreciative of our relationship with the Zonta Club of Oswego,” said SAF community response coordinator Stacie France. “Its Witches Ball is a great event! It not only raises funds for SAF, it raises awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. I invite community members to join us for an evening of Halloween fun.”

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Pre-sale tickets to the Witches Ball may be purchased on the Facebook event page: Zonta of Oswego’s 2nd Annual Witches Ball, for $15.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

