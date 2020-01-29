Weather Notebook For January 29, 2020

Mostly cloudy and cold with some sun later today. High in the lower 20s.

Mostly clear and very cold tonight. Low near 10.

Brisk and continued cold on Thursday. High 25.

Looking ahead: Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 35. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35. Sunday – A mix of clouds and sun with some snow possible. High 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on January 28.

The monthly total is 3.48 inches.

The total for the year is 3.48 inches.

Fulton received no snow on January 28.

Total snowfall for the month is 17.2 inches

The winter season stands at 49.2 inches.

