On Saturday, Sept. 30, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education and the SUNY Oswego Lifestyles Center will hold their seventh annual Stride to SAVE Lives walk. The event is held every year to raise awareness about suicide. During the event, there will be a 5k walk or run starting at 11 a.m. as well as raffles, stories from survivors, musical performances and food.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank and recognize its marketing partners who are division and event sponsors for the 32nd Annual Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton on September 29-30.

If there was a long distance award handed out during the 32nd Annual Sunoco Fulton Ethanol Facility Outlaw 200 Weekend it would go to Evans, Ga., Late Model racer Ahnna Parkhurst. The 17-year-old lady racer will make the almost 1,000-mile trip north to the Fulton Speedway to compete in Pit Stop Convenience Stores – Go Nuclear Late Model 50.

A body was recovered this afternoon (Sept. 25) in Lake Ontario. It is believed to be that of a Pennsylvania fisherman who went missing on Lake Ontario, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The body of 56-year-old Mark Deiter was found in about 100 feet of water. He was reportedly still in his boat that had sunk.

UPDATE: Drivers identified On Monday State Police responded to the intersection of Barker Road and Shanty Creek Road for a report of a collision involving a Central Square school bus and a Subaru Impreza. The driver of the Subaru was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Ever wonder how nuclear power is generated or how a nuclear power plant works? If you attend Exelon Generation’s Community Information Night, you’ll find answers to these questions and many more. You’ll also see firsthand how the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant and Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station are safely producing energy in Oswego County to power nearly 2.5 million area homes.

At its meeting Monday night, the Common Council, councilors approved Local Law No. 5 of the Year 2017 – A local law adding Section C13-11 to the Charter of the City of Oswego With respect to the Department of Water. It gives the property owner a manner in which they can challenge their water or sewer bill. Also, a public hearing was set on a proposed local law that reduces the time allowed for redemption of residential and farm property that’s been foreclosed.

Oswego Fire Department Plans Open House, Safety Day The Oswego Fire Department is pleased to be offering another free community safety event this weekend. The 2017 Oswego Fire Department Fall Open House and Safety Day will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This popular event will be held at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters, 35 E. Cayuga St.

Bodley Students Get Glimpse Of College Experience About 20 G. Ray Bodley High School students will receive college credit before graduation, thanks to the PELL Expriment through Cayuga Community College’s Fulton campus. The program began in the fall of 2016 when the U.S. Department of Education aimed to improve college graduation rates.

Fulton Junior High, Fulton Community School implement Coffee, Conversation FJHS Principal Chris Leece said because he is a new principal, he aims to find ways to talk with parents of junior high school families about what is going well in the school and what could be improved.

Try The YMCA – October is Membership Month The Oswego YMCA will kick off its annual “Try the Y” membership drive on October 1 for a new and returning members. During the month of October the Y will be waiving the join fee. This cost savings will be available to all new and returning members.

Apples: The ‘Core’ Of Fall It won’t be long before we put on our walking shoes, or even pack up the car, and head outside to see the colorful works-of-art that trees become in the fall. Those bright colors and that crisp air are what make autumn such a wonderful time of the year in our region. Speaking of crisp, fall is also a great time to head to our local apple orchards to handpick some of the freshest – and best-tasting – apples the nation has to offer.

Allowing Youth Firsthand Experience in Government Empowers Future Leaders I am often invited to speak to school-aged kids and during these visits a common question kids have for me is what does it means to be a good citizen. The question itself is inspiring because it means they are searching for ways to be good citizens. What is even more inspiring is without realizing, many kids already know the answer and work to make an impact on our communities each day.

Fresh Air Fund Director Thanks Volunteer Families I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our extraordinary Fresh Air volunteers, host families, and supporters in the New York Lakes region. Fresh Air host families open their hearts and homes, and offer a child an opportunity to see the world through a new lens. In turn, our host families tell us how much they learn and gain from the children they host. Many children return summer after summer and develop lifelong friendships with their host families.