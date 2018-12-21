7th, 8th Grade Girls’ Volleyball Team Creates Quilts As Holiday Gifts

December 21, 2018 Submitted article

OSWEGO – The Oswego Middle School girls’ volleyball team has warmed hearts this holiday season.

Members of the volleyball team display several quilts the girls made as a recent team-building activity, which benefits several community members in need.
As a team-building and community service activity, coach Ellen Dillon said lessons in collaboration and kindness transformed into actions of comfort and consideration for those under the care of Hospice and at Peaceful Remedies.

From family members and friends, the seventh and eighth grade students collected funds to purchase colorful patterns of fabric to be made into quilts.

Dillon said the girls worked in small groups to determine which fabrics to put together for the cover, border and backing of each quilt.

“They did a lion’s share of the work,” Dillon said. “We spent some time about once a week and before or after a game doing this.

She completed the sewing. The inaugural project brought 20 quilts as early holiday gifts to some people throughout Oswego County in sensitive situations.

Dillon said the effort was a great experience for the players who were able to take the positive, participatory lessons learned and bring them on the volleyball court.

