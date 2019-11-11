Amity ‘Giving Thanks’ for OCO

FULTON, NY – OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (l) and OCO Senior Director of Operations Betsy Copps welcomed Nik Parmelee of Amity Pest Control as a Silver Level sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks.”

The event served as a fundraiser to benefit OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative.

“OCO has always been a great partner to us here at Amity Pest Control. We are honored to have been a part of their Giving Thanks event and helping them in their mission to provide services to the families in our community. We are proud to be Oswego County’s local pest control service,” said Parmelee.

Did you know?

One of Oswego County’s largest employers, OCO provides more than 50 human service programs that touch the lives of approximately 16,000 county residents each year.

OCO’s mission is to build partnerships that improve the quality of life and create successful communities.

Visit OCO on the web at www.oco.org.

Oswego County Opportunities is a member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

