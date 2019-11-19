Annual Tree Lighting and Fireworks Set November 30

OSWEGO, NY— The city of Oswego will host the 32nd annual tree lighting event at Don Hill Civic Plaza on November 30 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

A full day of family activities is scheduled including a skating rink complete with ice skates for use, a giant snow globe for fun picture taking, horse drawn carriage rides, multiple stage performances, pictures with Santa, the lighting of the tree and fireworks over the river.

Activities start at 2:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Clause at Civic Plaza where hea will be led into City Hall for pictures until 5:30 p.m.

The line to see Santa will also be formed at the West First Street entrance to City Hall.

Carriage rides will also begin at 2:30 p.m. with a pickup/drop off at Civic Plaza on West Second Sttrry.

The ice skating rink begins at 3 p.m. with free skating and free skate rental for all ages until 7p.m.

Stage performance start at 3 p.m., the CNY Arts Center performing an excerpt from its upcoming stage rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” Gary Carpentier performing holiday and original music, The Buc Blue Jazz Band performing holiday favorites, and Creation Studios performing the ballet “The Christmas Candle.”

Magician Chris Wiehl will roam the crowd performing interactive, jaw-dropping magic.

At 5:45 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow will welcome the crowd followed by the announcement of the coloring contest winners and the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.

The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display by Pyrotecnico.

“We’ve expanded and improved our annual tree lighting event over the past few years and it’s turned into a premier event that our community looks forward to each and every year,” said Barlow. “I’m looking forward to the event this year and encourage our residents to attend the event and kick off the holiday season in downtown Oswego!”

Throughout the day, Boy Scout Pack 885 and Friends of Camp Hollis will be selling snacks, music will be provided by Just Push Play Productions and The Oswego Lions Club will provide free hot chocolate and snacks to those visiting Santa inside City Hall.

A special thank you to Man in the Moon Candies, Pathfinder Bank and the Oswego County Federal Credit Union for their generous support of this year’s event.

For more information, contact Kristen Slimmer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3575, email [email protected] or check out the full schedule on Facebook by searching “City of Oswego Tree Lighting.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...