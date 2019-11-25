Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries to Present Annual Fundraiser Jan. 25

OSWEGO, NY — Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc., will be featuring its third annual fundraiser — Black and White Masquerade Ball — at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Tickets for this exciting event go on sale on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

“This event is always a resounding success,” said Kateri Spinella, one of the co-founders and president of Wellhouse Ministries. “Our guests have a great time enjoying a festive evening of great food and fun.”

The signature event helps raise funds to help finance its capital project and operational costs of Anthony House in Oswego County, a home for people who are approaching end-of-life and are in need of 24-hour care and supervision.

Wellhouse Ministries’ mission is patterned after Francis House in Syracuse and other homes across Upstate New York.

Anthony House will provide a safe and loving environment for the special people who become a part of Anthony House and their families.

Guests will enjoy the popular sounds of the Billionaires, a talented group of local musicians that will provide entertainment.

Dinner will be skillfully prepared and served by the friendly staff at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center.

There will be auctions, a 50/50, door prize giveaways and much more throughout the evening.

Black-and-white attire and masks are required.

Guests will have the opportunity to surprise their family and friends at the just-for-fun “Reveal” and group photo opportunities.

The event is sponsored in part by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

To purchase your tickets, go on-line and visit whministries.org or at The Connection Point, 198 W. First St., Oswego.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Individual ticket prices are $65 and groups of eight tickets are available for $455.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on this special night.

For more information, contact Spinella by calling 315-992-4218, email [email protected] or visit http://whministries.org/2020-masquerade-ball.html.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...