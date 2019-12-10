APW Junior-Senior High School Drama Club Presents ‘Almost, Maine’

PARISH – Students in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District’s Drama Club recently showed off their acting abilities in the play “Almost, Maine.”

The students brought the John Carianai written play to life, which has 11 short scenes.

The premise of the play follows loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center.

“I’m very proud of this bunch for the work they’ve been doing,” said APW Drama Club instructor Nick Godzak. “They’ve helped me grow, they are a very resilient bunch.”

The APW Drama Club sets its sights on its spring show “All Shook Up” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.

