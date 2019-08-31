Avery Kicks off Campaign For Fulton Council Seat

FULTON – Audrey Avery kicked off her campaign for Fulton’s Fifth Ward council seat with a meet and greet for ward families.

She raised funds and organized the event.

Children were treated to face painting, nine holes of miniature golf and a free backpack with supplies for the new school year.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department provided its free fingerprinting service for children at the event.

Everyone that attended was invited to have pizza and a beverage as Avery met with families to discuss concerns in the ward and her vision for change if she is elected in November.

Avery is grateful for the support of those community members who contributed to make the event successful.

She believes that bringing people together with a clear goal and strong communication are the keys to achieving dreams.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...