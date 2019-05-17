Barbecue June 1 To Help Feed Hungry Oswego Children

OSWEGO – Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program will hold a drive-through chicken barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. June 1, at Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St.

All proceeds will go to feed hungry bellies among Oswego’s schoolchildren during weekends and school breaks in the coming academic year.

For $10, patrons get a barbecued half chicken, a roll, and three sides — salt potatoes, baked beans and macaroni salad.

Ticket holders can pick up their meals by entering the church driveway on Cayuga Street, handing their tickets to a volunteer in exchange for their meals, and exiting onto West Fifth Street.

Pre-sale tickets are available by calling or texting 315-297-7802.

Pre-sale orders must be picked up by 1 p.m.

The barbecue is expected to continue beyond 1 p.m. until all meals are sold.

Advance orders of 10 or more meals can be delivered.

Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization with a mission of helping to end childhood hunger.

Each week during the school year, shelf-stable, easy-to-prepare food is sent home to students who are on the free or reduced-price lunch program.

Church of the Resurrection, Oswego’s Episcopal church, is the lead sponsor of the program in Oswego.

With the help of this barbecue fundraiser — along with individual, corporate and foundation donations, the fall Trivia Night, and spring “Blast Hunger” event — 300 students from Oswego’s elementary schools plus the high school have no need to worry about what they will eat on weekends, said co-coordinators Melissa Russell and Beth Hallinan.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...