Barclay’s Fulton Office Closed To Walk-Ins

FULTON – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s district office, located at 200 North Second St., Fulton, is temporarily closed to walk-in visitors in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to comply with state mandates.

“These are unprecedented times and I hope, like everyone else does, this public health threat passes quickly. I encourage anyone with questions regarding state matters to still call the office. We are working remotely, checking voicemail frequently and someone will return your call promptly. Thank you in advance for your patience during this time,” said Leader Barclay.

Leader Barclay also encouraged the public to stay in tune with regular updates by checking Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/AssemblymanWillBarclay/ and/or Twitter athttps://twitter.com/WillABarclay. To speak to someone in the district office, please call 315-598-5185 and leave a message or email [email protected].

