Beware Of Phony Polling In Mayoral Race

FULTON – Phone calls are being made to Fulton voters claiming to be a poll and asking them who they are voting for in the mayor’s race.

According to Fulton Democratic Chair, Jim Rice, “It’s phony.”

“I got one of these calls myself last night,” said Rice. “It’s not the media because they would identify themselves as such and it’s not us. They asked who I was voting for and if I supported President Trump.”

“When you call the Syracuse number from the caller ID, (315) 498-1736, they don’t identify themselves. You get a recording that says they’re making marketing or political calls. It’s a sneaky way of getting people to tell them who they’re voting for and it’s the oldest campaign scam in the books,” Rice said. “You think your answer is kept confidential because the caller is supposed to be a real pollster, when in fact it’s being passed along to the campaign that is paying for the information.”

