Bookmobile Visits OCO Summer Food Service Program

FULTON, NY – Children in Oswego County Opportunities’ Summer Food Service Program receive a special treat that allows them to feed their minds as well as their bodies when the Oswego Bookmobile makes a stop every Monday at Hamilton Homes.

It’s one of the many sites for OCO’s Summer Food Service Program.

A free, non-lending mobile library for children youngrt than 18, the Oswego Bookmobile provides opportunities for children to engage in literacy activities during the summer months.

With the aid of the bookmobile’s dedicated library specialists, children picked books that pique their interests and excite them about reading.

The bookmobile’s theme this summer is, “A universe of Stories.”

Each week the bookmobile has a different activity offered to the children in addition to selecting a book at no charge.

“The bookmobile was a nice surprise for our children,” said Lori Halstead, coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities’ Nutrition Services. “The bookmobile is an incredible asset to the community, supporting literacy to empower children to be readers.”

Children at the Hamilton Homes Summer Food Service Program expressed excitement and gratitude as they lined up to explore the large variety of books available to them.

One child said that the bookmobile is “so cool.”

He said he can pick any book he wants and he gets to keep it to build his own library at home.

He said that someday he wanted to be an astronaut, so he looks for books to show him what it is like in, “outer space.”

With imagination and fascination, these children are able to explore their interests by having a large selection of titles to choose from each week the bookmobile visits the Hamilton Homes site.

“OCO’s Summer Food Service Program offers much more than a nutritious meal,” Halstead said. “Activities, structure and socialization are an important part of the program. Our sites offer a perfect blend of activities for both mind and body.”

The Summer Food Service Program at Hamilton Homes, 96 Hamilton St. in Oswego, is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and continues through August 9.

Upcoming events include nutrition activities from Cornell Cooperative Extension each Wednesday and on August 2, staff from Novelis will stop by to share information on the STEM program and make slime with the kids.

“Call OCO Nutrition Services today to reserve your child’s spot for lunch and fun!” Halstead said.

Funded by the USDA and administered locally through a partnership with OCO and the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to school age children throughout the summer months.

OCO’s Summer Feeding Program is available at various sites throughout Oswego County.

For a complete list of times and locations visit www.oco.org.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...