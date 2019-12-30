Boot Drive To Benefit The Needy

OSWEGO – Do you or someone you know have an extra pair of boots you no longer use? Did you get a new pair for Christmas? Do you feel like helping someone less fortunate?

Let me tell you something, you can do with any pair of old, lightly used boots (and any other winter “stuff” you have lying around).

I am talking about a boot drive!

This particuliar boot drive was put together by Stephanie Czirr and Abigail Winheld. Both ladies are AmeriCorps members.

AmeriCorps is located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

This amazing program offers individuals a small stipen to do community services at numerous non-profit organizations of their choosing and after their contract is fulfilled the individual will receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.

The award can be used to repay qualified student loans or for higher education expenses.

They both know the importance of proper foot wear in the winter and that is why the girls chose to do a boot drive.

There are numerous homeless individuals in the city of Oswego that would greatly benefit from getting a pair of winter boots.

The girls are working hard as advocates of the men and woman homeless shelters,

Victory Transformations is located at 225 W. First St., Oswego.

The end goal of all who partake in Victory programs is to have permanent, safe housing.

The girls will distribute the boots collected to whomever comes to Victory and requests to be put on the boot list with their contact information and boot size.

Donations are accepted all year at Victory Transformations.

There are also drop boxes for boots and winter items at Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego through the month of January.

Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated.

