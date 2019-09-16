Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Scheduled for September 21st at Oswego Country Club

September 16, 2019 Step One Creative

Oswego, NY – The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, September 21st at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.

The Oswego Buccaneer lines up a putt recently at the Oswego Country Club as Oswego High School Varsity Golf Team Member Cole Cullinan and Oswego City School District Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard look on in the background. The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, September 21st at the Oswego Country Club.

Sign-in starts at 10:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 12:00 pm. The tournament will be a four-person captain and crew format.

The cost of $500 per team includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, and dinner immediately following the tournament. The tournament is unique in that student-athletes representing their sports (including lacrosse, soccer, basketball, and hockey) help with skill challenges on the course that, if done successfully, advance and improve position on the course.

“The Buc Boosters golf tournament is our largest fundraising event of the year,” according to Callen. “We have had tremendous support for the event over the years and the monies raised directly benefit our Oswego student-athletes.”

According to Callen, limited spots remain for last minute entries, so please contact immediately. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available and welcomed.

For questions or sponsorship inquiries contact Sean Callen at (607) 327-2039 or [email protected] You can also contact Leo Babcock at (315) 456-9507 or [email protected]

