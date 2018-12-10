Buddy and Porky Pet Health – Protecting Your Dog

Dear Readers,

We were going to write a light-hearted not too grumpy holiday column this morning.

But, instead, we have serious news for you who are dog lovers — which you all are, right?

A few days ago, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning and notice of recall of a number of brands of dog food, some of them distributed nationally, all which have been found to contain excessive levels of Vitamin D, up to 70 times the recommended level.

This situation is evolving with more brands being added to the list as reports come in.

You can see the entire warning and list to date here. https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/NewsEvents/ucm627485.htm

We apologize for this long unwieldy link, but this is important for you to look at to be sure.

So far, there are none of the common national brands (Purina, Beneful, Hills, Old Roy etc.) on the list but we will monitor it and let you know if that happens.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient; but not if there is too much of it.

Signs of excessive vitamin D in the diet include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death.

Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

They should also call the company selling the dog food for information about disposing of the food and obtaining a refund.

Actually, even if you are not sure whether your dog has been exposed to these brands, if he is exhibiting such symptoms you should contact your vet anyway.

We are sorry for this disturbing news during the holidays.

Next week we’ll move on to happier subjects like poinsettias and brandy-soaked fruitcake.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Follow us on Instagram @oswego_humane!

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

