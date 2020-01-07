Buy Loot Ticket By Feb. 15, Receive Free, Fresh Roses; Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Lions Loot Feb. 6

Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from Jan. 16 through Feb. 15 will receive fresh roses for free, announced club President David Guyer. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 6 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.

“The fresh roses will come from Fulton Lions Past President Gail Holmes, owner of DeVine Designs florist, Fulton. Free, fresh roses will be available for every ticket application received through Feb. 15,” Guyer said. “It’s a perfect way to check Valentine’s Day flowers off your list, and the ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000. You can even purchase Loot ticket applications online with PayPal on our webpage (https://fultonlionsclub.com/news/) under ‘What’s Happening.’

“Every application purchased before the February board meeting will be entered for the final Early Bird drawing. “

The Lions Loot event and drawings start at Noon, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Fulton Polish Home. First prize is $10,000 and total prizes are $30,000.

“Support for this event helps the Fulton Lions Club provide many Fulton area residents with eye examinations, eyeglasses, and hearing aids,” said Ron Browning, co-chair. “Donations for each ticket are still $50 for adults aged 18 or older. More than one name may be on a ticket and requests for a special number will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Every ticket sold will be in the drum for every drawing, you do not need to be present to win, and you can win more than once. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

“Each ticket purchased allows two adults to attend the drawing and enjoy food, drink, and entertainment the day of the drawing. To give yourself the best chance of reserving your lucky numbers and winning an Early Bird drawing, we urge you to return your applications as soon as possible.”

Ticket applications are available to download online on the club’s Facebook page: “Fulton NY Lions,” and at DeVine Designs, Chirello Advertising, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Polish Home, Brewer & Brewer, Mimi’s Drive-in, both Fulton and Phoenix Medicine Place pharmacies, and Tavern on the Lock. Ticket applications can also be mailed to individuals by contacting Ron Browning, co-chair, at 561-9021.

For more information, contact event co-chairs Browning at 561-9021 or Dave Dingman at 450-2678. For more information on the Lions Loot, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

