Cast Is Set For ‘Safe Haven’

OSWEGO – Director Richard Mosher is pleased to announce his cast for “Safe Haven” an original play written by Michael Nupuf and Laura Lowrie.

Thank you to all who auditioned and congrats to the cast!

It was World War II.

It was the Holocaust.

Fort Ontario was the only place President Roosevelt allowed more than 900 refugees to come to a place of safety.

Nupuf and Lowrie tell of a fictional family, the Levys, as they arrive at the newly formed encampment only to find a barbed wire fencing encircling the place they would call home for the months and years ahead.

A heartfelt story of love, family, survival and the community who learned to take them into their hearts.

Joseph Smart – Mark Cole

Donnie Smart – August McDonald

Lieutenant Chase – Michael Moss

Dr. Isaac Levy – Eric Mosher

Miriam Levy – Gina Wentworth

Rachel Levy – Katie Gerth

Simon Levy – Avery Farfaglia

William O’Brien – Noah Pauldine

Jim Snyder – Zack Demott

Esther Katz – Stephanie Johnson

Carl Petrovic – Jared Mills

Ruth Gruber – Polaann Hemulay

“Safe Haven” will be presented as a limited fundraiser engagement on June 1 (as a dinner theater) and June 2 (as a brunch) at the American Foundry in Oswego.

Please go to oswegoplayers.org for more information.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...