Catholic Charities Seeks Turkeys For Local Families In Need This Thanksgiving

FULTON – Catholic Charites of Oswego County has renewed its appeal for donations of turkeys to help feed local families this Thanksgiving.

“We are way short of our goal to collect 350 fresh or frozen turkeys,” Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director said. “ We want to help local families have a great Thanksgiving. Turkey size should be 12 to 15 pounds and we would like to receive them by November 15 at our office, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.”

Anyone with questions can call Brenda or Kelly at (315) 598-3980.

