CiTi BOCES Donates Fresh Produce To Mexico Food Pantry

MEXICO- The Culinary Arts Career and Technical Education program at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s main campus helped feed community members in need during recent challenging times.

On the heels of Culinary Arts students, from throughout Oswego County, finishing their National Occupancy Competency Testing Institute cooking test the week prior to the closure of schools to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, food items that could not be placed in the program’s freezer were donated to the Mexico Food Pantry. Culinary Arts instructor Susan Jerrett said there was a lot of produce leftover that staff members did not want to go to waste.

An entire car full of goods were delivered. Jerrett said that entailed about three boxes of spring mix, a half case of cucumbers, 25 pounds of potatoes, 20 pounds of onions, one case of tomatoes, bags of carrots, celery, three bags of parsley, a head of red cabbage and one box of peppers, among several additional items.

Jerrett said she was thrilled CiTI BOCES CTE Principal Mike Thurlow approved the idea and that fellow Culinary Arts instructor Sam Passer helped packaged, inventoried and delivered the food.

“This was just a small donation, but it may have felt large to some people or families in the community,” Jarrett said. “There is nothing too small, that someone can donate, to help prepare your community during emergencies.”

Schools are tentatively scheduled to re-open April 14, including CiTi BOCES programs. Until then, Jerrett said current Culinary Arts students are encouraged to stay busy practicing kitchen safety and handwashing. She also added that students may assist with cooking at home to always help them strive to be their best.

