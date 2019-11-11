CiTi Distance Learning Students Visit the Oswego Public Safety Center

OSWEGO – It was a chance to see firsthand what they had been learning when students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation distance learning program took a tour of the Oswego Public Safety Center for their criminal justice class recently.

“It was great for the students because they were hearing terms we’ve been talking about,” said Hannibal teaching assistant Karen Upcraft. “It also gave them opportunities to see career options they may not have known were available.”

The criminal justice class has been doing this field trip for several years now through CiTi’s distance learning program.

APW facilitator and former Judge Beth Dunham said this is an eye-opening experience for many of the students in the class.

“This is a great stop for the students, so they get to all the criminal justice opportunities there are in the county,” said Dunham.

Upcraft said the feedback from students is always positive, with the field trip helping drive discussion.

“They see a wide variety of education levels at a center like this,” Upcraft said. “They realize they can do any one of these jobs; all it takes is just getting a foot in the door.

