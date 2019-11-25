CiTi Welcomes New SRO to Main Campus

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation has brought on a new school resource officer for their main campus to increase safety and security for all.

Steven Stonecypher was a veteran of the Syracuse Police Department for thirty-three years. Stoncecypher said his specialty during his tenure on the force was gang violence and homicide.

Now in his first year with CiTi, he said he’s excited to bring his knowledge and experience to the campus.

“I do my best to counsel the students,” said Stonecypher. “I don’t want to just be a policeman. I want the students to feel comfortable with me, I want them to call me Steve. I want to be on a person to person basis with them.”

He said it took a little while to try and find the happy medium between what students and teachers need, but said he has really enjoyed his time at CiTi so far.

“In the end it’s about making a difference, taking the time to help the students,” said Stonecypher. “It’s important to show you really care.”

