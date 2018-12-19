City of Fulton Receives $900,000 for Trail Development along Oswego River, Canal

FULTON, NY – The City of Fulton announced today that Fulton has been awarded $900,000 by the New York State Regional Economic Development Council to enhance and develop the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and the Canalview Bridge Walk. This award will help the city tie Indian Point landing to downtown, improve lighting, install signage, kiosks, and landscaping along the path into downtown. It also provides funding to expand Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail south of Oneida Street Bridge and enhance the Canalview Bridge Walk.

The city applied for the funding through the State’s Consolidated Funding Application in July and the grants were announced in Albany yesterday. Two grants comprised the total award amount of $900,000 including a $750,000 from the New York State Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and $150,000 from the New York State Canal Corporation. The project advances the goals set forth in the City’s draft Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan which is to capitalize on Fulton’s canal location to increase recreational opportunities, support tourism and spur economic growth.

Mayor Ron Woodward was thrilled with the news. “This award means a lot to Fulton. This trail project will help the city to enhance our downtown, bring more people to Fulton, and let more people enjoy our beautiful river. I am thankful to Governor Cuomo, the Regional Economic Development Council, New York State Department of State, and New York State Canal Corporation for their faith in this project and in Fulton. I also want to thank our dedicated volunteers and Local Waterfront Revitalization Planning committee who have worked hard as a team to see that these trails are made to improve the quality of life for Fulton,” said Mayor Woodward.

A feasibility study–which was conducted in 2018 and funded by the State Department of State through the 2016 Consolidated Funding Awards–helped inform the city of construction costs. The city used those estimates provided in the study to apply for construction dollars in this recent funding opportunity.

Executive Director of Community Development Agency Joe Fiumara said the grant is a huge win for Fulton and hopes it will give a boost to downtown and the businesses there.

“Improving recreation and creating more scenic views for residents and visitors will help move our city forward and make people want to come here,” said Fiumara. “We have a great city and by improving access to the river, it can be even better. I look forward to seeing these trails built.”

Marie Mankiewicz and Brittney Jerred, who are part of the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan committee and founders of Fulton Footpaths, said they were thrilled to learn about the grant awards.

“This is great news for the City of Fulton and will help ensure that the waterfront plans and vision that this community has wanted will become a reality and become something we can all enjoy,” said Mankiewicz.

“I am thrilled about these grants. We have beautiful natural assets here and I am glad these investments will be made along the water so that more people can enjoy the river and downtown,” said Jerred.

The REDC awards build on the recently announced $100,000 legislative grant awarded to the City of Fulton from Assemblyman Will Barclay. That award will assist the city in building a stairwell along the river embankment next to Veteran’s Park on South First Street. The stairs will help ensure safe access to the canal from the city’s downtown and provide a scenic overlook for residents and visitors along South First Street. It will also link two trails–the Canalview Bridge Walk Trail and the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail–which are part of the city’s trail study and a focus for future waterfront revitalization efforts. The stairs are expected to be built in 2019.

