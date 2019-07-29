City of Oswego Awards $27,000 to Oswego Health for Employee Transportation Program

OSWEGO – Oswego Health will soon begin transporting qualified staff members to and from work after being awarded special state funding provided through the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative.

Oswego Health was awarded a $27,000 Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative grant by New York State and the City of Oswego to purchase a 12-passenger van, which will be utilized to transport staff members, who reside within Oswego’s city limits, to and from work.

Oswego Health will provide rides during all of its shifts to employees who meet the established criteria.

In late 2017, Mayor Billy Barlow organized and appointed the City of Oswego Poverty Task Force (known as LIFT Oswego – Learn, Identify, Focus and Transform).

At the time, the mayor announced that $400,000 in ESPRI funding would be available to organizations that created proposals for projects in the areas of child care, education, housing, services and support systems, transportation, and workforce development that will measurably impact poverty in the city of Oswego.

“I am proud to partner with Oswego Health to use this funding to purchase a van and develop a ride sharing program to assist Oswego Health employees with getting to and from work. A common challenge for many individuals in our area is having consistent and reliable transportation to and from their workplace. Our funding allows Oswego Health to purchase a van, develop a program and assist their employees with this challenge. I’d like to thank Michael Harlovic and Oswego Health for stepping up to partner with us by offering this program as we work together to improve the lives of those who live and work in our community,” said Mayor Barlow.

Community residents have long cited the lack of affordable transportation to their work site as a challenge to remain steadily employed.

“As one of the city of Oswego’s major employers, which operates 24 hours a day and employs a wide range of staff members, we are excited to offer this new service to our employees,” said Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic. “It offers our employees an opportunity to improve their financial status, while ensuring the health system has the staff it needs to deliver great healthcare services.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...