Citywide Informational Meeting Slated for ORA’s 2019 Block Challenge Grants

OSWEGO – The Oswego Renaissance Association will hold a free citywide informational meeting on February 28 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St. (at West Cayuga Street).

The meeting will begin with a short presentation of how the program(s) work followed with time for questions and answers.

If you want to know more about possibly participating in the 2019 grant year, this is the meeting for you to attend.

Space is limited one or two persons per households.

Open to owner-occupied and rental housing.

The ORA has leveraged more than $3 million in private investments in Oswego’s neighborhoods over the past five years with more than 500 home-owners participating.

There is no income requirement.

You must apply as a group with your neighbors: minimum of five homes and a maximum of 15.

Applications are competitive.

For additional information, follow the ORA on FaceBook or visit www.OswegoNYonline.com or simply do a Google search for The Oswego Renaissance Association.

