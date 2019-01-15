Cleveland Historical Society Hosts Annual Dinner

CLEVELAND – Join the Cleveland Historical Society for its annual fundraiser dinner and membership drive on January 19.

Doors are open from 4 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post #858 at 114 State Route 49 in Cleveland.

The event includes a spaghetti dinner and silent auction.

Experienced cooks in the historical society will prepare a dinner of spaghetti, homemade meatballs and sauce, Italian sausage and bread, salad, homemade desserts and beverages.

Dinner prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 12, and free for those aged 5 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and take-out meals will be available.

Guests can also participate in a silent auction and membership drive.

The group is looking for both active and supporting members.

Dues for the year are $10 per person, $15 for two people, and $20 for a family or business.

For current activities and general information about the Cleveland Historical Society, visit www.clevelandhistoricalsociety.com.

For more upcoming events, call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386) or go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

