CNY Arts Center Announces 2020 Theatre Season and Auditions

FULTON – The newest stage in town is ready to launch the theatre season of plays and musicals for 2020 at the Community Arts Center in the heart of downtown Fulton along with a second performance stage for smaller plays and entertainment options.

Based on a theme of “New Beginnings” the mainstage season will host 4 musicals and 2 plays, with classical drama and popular shows while the Black Box theatre space in the lower level will produce 3 smaller one act productions.

The year begins with the debut of the Black Box theatre and a production of Keely and Du, a hard hitting drama for adults only concerning abortion rights and the confusion that surrounds the conversation.

Keely and Du takes a human inspection of both sides in a non-dictating approach that stimulates dialogue and introspection for audience members.

The play is directed by Nancy Fox who last directed Keely and Du at Syracuse University Drama with Laura Austin Allyn and Carolyn Fitzgerald in the title roles.

Auditions are set for November 9 from 2-5 p.m. for Keely and Du which will run January 10-12, and 17-19, 2020.

Ghost the Musical kicks off the mainstage 2020 season as a Valentine offering February 14-16, and 21-23.

The cult movie of the same name has an endearing musical score that carries the theme of partner love and loss and starting over no matter how tragic the loss.

The production is co-directed by Adam Schmidtmann and Liz Walton. Audition dates are November 5 and 6 and November 9.

Visit the website for specific times please.

Children of Eden ushers in the Easter season March 27-29 and April 3-5 and delivers a powerful musical score with lessons for parents on letting go to allow for new beginnings as children become adults.

The production will feature a cast of children as animals in both the creation and in the Ark story alongside a strong ensemble and team of principle actors and musicians.

The production is under the direction of Nancy Fox and Dan Williams with auditions scheduled for October 26 from 2-5 p,m, and October 27 from 6-9 p,m,

Music rehearsals will start in late December.

The New Beginnings theme continues with the annual Jr production chosen this year, Disney’s Frozen Jr where siblings learn to embrace challenges while facing fears.

The production for child actors ages 7-18 who are still in school is under the direction of Adam Schmidtmann and runs May 8-10 and 15-17.

Auditions TBA.

June or July will see a weekend of one-act plays yet to be chosen in the new lower level Black Box theatre followed by the mystery thriller Sorry Wrong Number in late October, dates and times TBA.

The summer family production this year takes a turn away from music to a classic drama, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe; with a large cast of adults and children.

The beloved story demonstrates how some new beginnings take us out of our comfort zones and expand our worlds.

The production under the direction of Fox will run August 7-9 and 14-16.

Fall 2020 will bring the classic Shakespearean tale of The Tragedy of Macbeth directed by Chad Lewis, confronting the evils and demons that forced Macbeth to a new beginning, beyond his control.

The production will feature live action and combat with swords and knives, authentic period costumes and set, running September 25-27 and October 2-4.

The season rounds out with Elf, the beloved Christmas musical and Buddy’s search for his real beginnings. The movie turned stage musical is in limited release to local theatres only through December 2020 before it will be restricted to professional and touring companies again. The production directed by Don Crowe will run December 11-13 and 18 -20 and features a mixed cast of adults and children.

“We are excited to offer this new year of live entertainment for the region. As an anchor for downtown entertainment and family attractions, we have chosen strong theatrical pieces that will make the best use of our unique space,” said Fox, executive director. “And we’ve given children more opportunities to be onstage learning from adults or sharing the stage with parents even. We encourage families to audition and get involved in backstage as well as onstage activities associated with each production.”

“We have a brand new LED light system with unlimited potential for creative design for each production and some challenging costume designs to create in this season coming up. We are recruiting artistic personnel, designers, stage managers, and deck crew as well. There is something for everyone and it is a time of new beginnings in many ways,” she added.

For more information about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...