Coloring The World

OSWEGO – The Oswego Fair Housing Council recently announced the winners of its annual coloring contest.

Community Bank, Pathfinder Bank, and Lighthouse Lanes of Oswego all donated prizes for the winners.

Pictured from left are Oswego County Fair Housing Officer Scott Smith; Caden Victory of Oswego, first place, ages 4 to 7; Grace Edwards of Oswego, third place, ages 4 to 7; Devon Bond, second place, ages 4 to 7; and Dylan Howell of Williamstown, second place, ages 8 to 12.

Absent are Noah Gibson of Oswego, first place, ages 8 to 12 and Erika Perez Rivera of Fulton, third place, ages 8 to 12.

